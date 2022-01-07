Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston University vs. Boston College in Women's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Boston University and Boston College were set to play Friday and Saturday, but both games have been postponed.

Note: Game has been postponed.

The Green Line Rivalry returns this weekend, with Boston University and Boston College facing each other in a home-and-home series. Friday's game, which will be played at BC's Conte Forum, will be the first time the Eagles take the ice in 2022.

How to Watch Boston University vs. Boston College in Women's College Hockey Today:

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream Boston University vs. Boston College on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Boston College comes into this game with a 10-8 record, and 8-5 mark in conference play. The Eagles are 4-1 at home.

The Eagles were supposed to return from the holiday break on Monday, but their game against Providence was postponed. Their last game was on Dec. 10, a 3-1 loss to Vermont. Before that, they swept Maine the previous weekend.

BU is 9-7-4 so far this season, and 8-4-3 in conference play. That's good for second place in the Hockey East standings, behind only Northeaster. The Huskies have played twice since the New Year, tying Syracuse then losing to Penn State last weekend.

Friday's game is the second meeting between BC and BU this season. They played at Walter Brown Arena back on Nov. 21, with BU winning 5-4. Sophomore blueliner Julia Shaunessy had four points for the Huskies in that one. Senior forward Courtney Correia scored the winning goal with under four minutes left. Correia leads the Huskies with 17 points this season.

Face-off is set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday. You can watch the game on NESN.

Regional restrictions may apply.

