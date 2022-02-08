How to Watch the Beanpot Tournament, Boston University vs Northeastern

Reigning Beanpot champion Northeastern won't get a repeat title in 2022, but the Huskies can claim a win in the consolation game Tuesday night when they take on Boston University at Matthews Arena.

The second week of the Women's Beanpot Tournament begins on Tuesday with the consolation game between Hockey East opponents Boston University and Northeastern. This game is a rematch of the 2020 championship game (the tournament was not held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic), and the fourth and final meeting between the two schools in the regular season this year.

How to Watch the Beanpot Tournament in Women's College Hockey Today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

That 2020 championship game was one of the best in the history of the tournament. Both teams entered the game ranked in the top 10, and it took two overtimes to decide a winner. Northeastern's Chloe Aurard, who is now a senior for the Huskies, netted the deciding goal.

Northeastern has won two of the previous three meetings this season. BU came out on top in the first matchup in early October, but then the Huskies got the better of the Terriers twice during a 13-game winning streak and 20-game unbeaten streak. The final game of that stretch was a 6-3 win over BU on Jan. 21.

The Huskies are now trying to get things steadied after losing back-to-back games following that streak. They'll carry the momentum of a 5-0 win over Merrimack into this game, while BU is also looking to snap a stretch that's seen the Terriers go 0-2-1.

Which team will get back on the right track? Tune in to NESN Plus Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET for the face-off.

