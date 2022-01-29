Skip to main content

How to Watch Brown vs Yale: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Brown has struggled significantly this season but was able to come away with a win on the first night of a back-to-back with Yale.

Yale has been one of the best teams in the Ivy League conference this year, but Brown has been one of the worst. Yale enters today's game at 15-5-1 whereas Brown enters the day with a 4-16-2 record. It has been a tough conference to win.

How to watch the Brown vs Yale game today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Watch the Brown vs Yale game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It has not been an easy road for the Bears as they have faced some very quality opponents this year.

Before their loss to Brown, the Bulldogs were on a four-game winning streak. They have been playing well and have had seven shutouts this season.

Brown is trying to get as many wins as they can, and are looking to give Yale a shocking sweep tonight.

Yale does not want to drop this game against Brown, as the Bulldogs have been having a fantastic season otherwise.

This will be a tightly-contested matchup between two competitive schools. 

Tune in to NESN Plus at 6 p.m. ET tonight to see if Brown will be able to pull off the shocking upset of Yale.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Brown vs Yales

TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
