How to Watch Clarkson vs. Harvard in Women's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first and second place teams in the ECAC meet for a top-10 battle, when No. 6 Harvard hosts No. 10 Clarkson on Friday night.

Two of the highest scoring teams in the ECAC happened to be first and second in the conference standings heading into their matchup this weekend. No. 10 Clarkson travels to Cambridge to face No. 6 Harvard in the teams' second meeting of the year. 

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream Clarkson vs. Harvard on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Clarkson is averaging 3.04 goals per game, which ranks fifth in the conference. A lot of that production has come from junior forward Gabrielle David, who leads the conference and ranks 15th nationally with 15 goals on the season. 

Harvard has scored at a slightly higher rate with a more spread out attack. The Crimson are averaging 3.74 goals per game, which ranks third in the ECAC.

Unsurprisingly, it was a high-scoring game last time the two teams met back on Nov. 6, with the Golden Knights winning 4-3 in overtime. David had a goal in that game.

Harvard enters this matchup on a five-game winning streak. The Crimson are 14-5 overall this year and 11-3 in ECAC play. This will be their second straight game against a ranked opponent - they beat then-No. 4 Quinnipiac 3-2 on Saturday.

As for Clarkson, the last time the Golden Knights took the ice they were shut out 4-0 by Cornell in Ithaca on Tuesday. Still, they have an 18-4-3 record with a 9-3-1 mark in conference play.

This game gets underway on NESN Friday night. Face-off will be at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

