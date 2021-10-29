Skip to main content
    How to Watch Colgate at Dartmouth in Women's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Colgate looks to snap its two-match losing streak when it travels to Dartmouth on Friday afternoon for a women's college hockey matchup.
    Author:

    Colgate had its eight-match winning streak snapped over the weekend when it got swept by No. 4 Minnesota. The Raiders played the Gophers tough but came up short 5-3 and 3-2 in the two matches.

    How to Watch Colgate at Dartmouth in Women's College Hockey Today:

    Match Date: Oct. 29, 2021

    Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN

    Live stream the Colgate at Dartmouth match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Those were the first two losses of the year for the Raiders, which dropped them one spot in the national poll to No. 4. The Gophers jumped them and moved into the No. 3 spot in this week's poll.

    On Friday night, they head to Dartmouth to face a Big Green team that has played just one match this year.

    Dartmouth lost its season opener 4-1 to Harvard last Friday. The team took a 1-0 lead into the second period but gave up a pair of goals in both the second and third periods for the final score.

    Dartmouth has a tough weekend ahead of it as the team plays the fourth-ranked Raiders on Friday before hosting No. 9 Cornell on Saturday.

    The Big Green will figure out quickly how good they are and if they are ready to battle some of the best teams in the country this weekend.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

