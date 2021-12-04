Can Cornell make it two straight wins against ranked opponents? Or will No. 3 Northeastern take the first of two games between the two schools over the weekend?

Cornell travels to Boston this weekend for two games against No. 3 Northeastern at Matthews Arena. The Big Red are looking to pull off an upset for the second weekend in a row, while the Huskies will be going for their seventh straight win Saturday afternoon.

How to Watch Cornell vs. Northeastern in Women's College Hockey Today:

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Cornell was off last week, but at home two weeks ago it split a pair of games against ranked opponents. The Big Red fell to then No. 6 Quinnipiac 4-0, before upsetting then No. 10 Princeton on Saturday in a 2-0 shutout win. Graduate goalie Lindsay Browning made 37 saves in that one to earn her third shutout of the year.

Northeastern's most recent games also came against Princeton, who it visited last weekend. The Huskies swept the Tigers with wins of 2-0 and 3-1. Senior forward and reigning Hockey East Co-Player of the Year Alina Mueller had four points total (one goal, three assists) on the weekend and now has 12 in nine games this season.

With a tie against Providence mixed in the middle, the Huskies six-game winning streak is also a 13-game unbeaten streak that dates back to early October. Overall, the Huskies are 14-2-1 this season.

