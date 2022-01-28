Skip to main content

How to Watch Cornell vs. Princeton in Women's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Back on Nov. 20, Cornell beat then-10th ranked Princeton to kick off what became a three-game conference winning streak. On Friday night, the two teams meet again in New Jersey in ECAC action.

Back in late November, Cornell shut out a then-ranked Princeton team 2-0 at Lynah Rink. The Tigers will look for revenge when the Big Red head to New Jersey for the teams' second meeting of the year on Friday.

How to Watch Cornell vs. Princeton in Women's College Hockey Today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Cornell vs. Princeton on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In that November meeting, Cornell's graduate goalie Lindsay Browning made 37 saves in a 2-0 shutout win. She stopped 15 shots in the final period alone. On the offensive end of things, junior forward Gillis Frechette recorded a goal and an assist for the Big Red. The Weston, Massachusetts native leads Cornell with 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 16 games.

Browning picked up another shutout in the Big Red's most recent game, a 4-0 upset win over No. 10 Clarkson. With 35 stops in that one, Browning earned her fifth shoutout of the season. That win got Cornell back over .500, at 8-8-1 on the year and 6-5-1 in conference. 

Princeton comes into this game with an 8-8-3 record overall and an identical 6-5-1 record in conference play. The Tigers were shut out by No. 6 Harvard in their last outing, falling 1-0 to the Crimson.

Face-off from Hobey Baker Rink is at 6 p.m. ET on Friday. Catch the game on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
28
2022

Cornell vs. Princeton

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

