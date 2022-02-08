How to Watch Harvard vs Boston College

In a rematch of the 2020 Beanpot consolation game, Harvard and Boston College meet for the trophy this time around, squaring off in the tournament final on Tuesday.

The last time Harvard and Boston College met in the Beanpot Tournament, they were squaring off in the consolation game in 2020. After the tournament wasn't held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the two sides face off again in 2022 - this time for all the marbles in the championship game.

How to Watch the Beanpot Tournament in Women's College Hockey Today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Boston College came out on top in the consolation game two years ago. It was the Eagles' second consolation win in a row, and the fifth year in a row winning on the second week of the tournament after a three-year title stretch.

For Boston College, this is the first chance to win a Beanpot title since 2018. Harvard has had success in this tournament - the Crimson's 11 wins are the second most, trailing Northeastern's 14. However, they haven't won one since 2014 when they beat Boston College. Before that, Harvard hadn't won since 2010.

Both teams come into this game red hot. Boston College has won seven straight games, including a 3-1 win over Northeastern in the first round of the tournament last week. The Crimson have won eight of their last nine, punching their ticket to the championship by beating Boston University 4-1.

Which team will come out on top this year? Tune in to NESN Plus Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET to find out.

