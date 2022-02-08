How to Watch Harvard vs Boston College

Skip to main content

How to Watch the Beanpot Tournament, Harvard vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In a rematch of the 2020 Beanpot consolation game, Harvard and Boston College meet for the trophy this time around, squaring off in the tournament final on Tuesday.

The last time Harvard and Boston College met in the Beanpot Tournament, they were squaring off in the consolation game in 2020. After the tournament wasn't held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the two sides face off again in 2022 - this time for all the marbles in the championship game.

How to Watch the Beanpot Tournament in Women's College Hockey Today:

Game Date: Feb. 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream Harvard vs. Boston College on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Boston College came out on top in the consolation game two years ago. It was the Eagles' second consolation win in a row, and the fifth year in a row winning on the second week of the tournament after a three-year title stretch.

For Boston College, this is the first chance to win a Beanpot title since 2018. Harvard has had success in this tournament - the Crimson's 11 wins are the second most, trailing Northeastern's 14. However, they haven't won one since 2014 when they beat Boston College. Before that, Harvard hadn't won since 2010.

Both teams come into this game red hot. Boston College has won seven straight games, including a 3-1 win over Northeastern in the first round of the tournament last week. The Crimson have won eight of their last nine, punching their ticket to the championship by beating Boston University 4-1.

Which team will come out on top this year? Tune in to NESN Plus Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET to find out.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
8
2022

Beanpot Tournament, Harvard vs. Boston College

TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the basketball as Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) defends during the fourth quarter of the game at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pacers vs. Hawks

1 minute ago
Boston College Women's Hockey
Women's College Hockey

How to Watch Harvard vs Boston College

1 minute ago
Barcelona Copa Libertadores
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Torque vs. Barcelona

11 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates around Montreal Canadiens left wing Jonathan Drouin (92) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Montreal Canadiens

31 minutes ago
Jan 17, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins

31 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after goal by center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) against the Minnesota Wild in the second period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals

31 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots the ball over Utah Jazz forward Eric Paschall (0) during the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Phoenix Suns won 105-97. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Suns vs. 76ers

31 minutes ago
michigan state
College Basketball

How to Watch Wisconsin vs Michigan State

31 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) celebrates with forward Jaylin Williams (10) after a play in the second half with South Carolina Gamecocks at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 75-59. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Auburn at Arkansas

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy