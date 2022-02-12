In the second game of their Hockey East weekend series, Maine and No. 5 Northeastern face off in Boston with the Huskies going for the weekend sweep.

Maine and No. 5 Northeastern wrap up their weekend series Saturday night in Boston. The Huskies picked up a win on Friday and will be going for the sweep to improve their positioning in the standings heading into the final week of the Hockey East regular season.

How to Watch Maine vs. Northeastern in Women's College Hockey Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream Maine vs. Northeastern on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Huskies won 8-1 on Friday night, scoring multiple goals in each period. Senior forward Maureen Murphy, who leads the Huskies with 41 points on the season, recorded a hat trick in that one. Fellow senior forward Chloe Aurard tied a season-high with four points (two goals and two assists).

The win was the Huskies' third in a row, with those three victories coming by a cumulative score of 16-1. It's been a strong bounce-back after Northeastern lost a 13-game winning streak and 20-game unbeaten streak, which was followed by two straight losses, including a defeat in the first round of the Beanpot Tournament.

Northeastern sits in first place in the Hockey East with an 18-3-1 conference record. The Huskies are 22-4-1 overall.

Maine is also looking to rebound after losing a significant winning streak. The Black Bears won six straight games to close out January, but are 0-3 to start the month of February including Friday night.

Will Maine snap that losing streak? Or will Northeastern continue to dominate? Tune to NESN Plus Saturday at 5 p.m. ET for the game.

Regional restrictions may apply.