How will Boston College respond after a rare loss in the first round of the Beanpot tournament? The Eagles take on Merrimack Friday afternoon in their first action since their first loss in almost a month.

Boston College had been on a roll, winning seven consecutive games from late January into early February. However, that stretch came to an end Tuesday night with a loss No. 6 Harvard in the first round of the Beanpot tournament. On Friday afternoon, the Eagles will look to pick up where they left off in conference play as they welcome Hockey East foe Merrimack to the Heights.

How to Watch Merrimack vs. Boston College in Women's College Hockey Today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream Merrimack vs. Boston College on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Eagles nearly kept their winning streak going against Harvard, with the game tied at four in the late stages of the third period. However, a goal with about three and a half minutes left ended up being the decider.

Still, the Boston College offense - which had scored at least three goals in every game during the winning streak - remained hot. Sophomore forward Caroline Goffredo tallied three points with a goal and two assists, and sophomore blueliner Maddie Crowley Cahill added two goals of her own.

Merrimack played BC tough in the first meeting of the year, with was the third game of the year for the Warriors and the fifth for the Eagles. BC managed to squeak out a 2-1 road win, with senior BC goalie Abigail Levy recording 34 saves.

This will be the first game of a weekend home-and-home series between the two teams. Friday's face-off is set for 2 p.m. ET and can be seen on NESN.

Regional restrictions may apply.