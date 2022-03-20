Skip to main content

How to Watch National Championship: Ohio State vs. Minnesota-Duluth in Women's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 1 Ohio State looks to win the women's hockey National Championship on Sunday when it takes on Minnesota-Duluth

Top-ranked Ohio State is looking to finish off a great season with its first ever National Championship on Sunday.

How to Watch National Championship: Ohio State vs. Minnesota-Duluth in Women's College Hockey Today:

Game Date: March 20, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream Ohio State vs. Minnesota-Duluth on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Buckeyes had two tough games to get the championship, as they beat Quinnipiac, 4-3, in the quarterfinals and then beat No. 4 Yale, 2-1, in the semifinals.

It hasn't been an easy road, but they have shown why they are the top seed and Sunday Ohio State will look to get the title with a win over a Minnesota-Duluth team that has won five national titles.

The Bulldogs have won five titles, but haven't won since 2010 and will be looking to finally get another trophy.

It has been a tough road for them, as they had to win three games to get the championship, including beating No. 2 Minnesota and No. 3 Northeastern by identical 2-1 scores.

They have pulled off two big upsets and Sunday they will look to do it one more time to win their sixth National Championship.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
20
2022

National Championship: Ohio State vs. Minnesota-Duluth

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV



