How to Watch New Hampshire at Northeastern in Women's College Hockey

New Hampshire was supposed to take on Northeastern in women's hockey, but the match has been postponed.

Note: This game has been postponed.

Last weekend's wins over Merrimack pushed No. 3 Northeastern's winning streak to 10 games. For comparison that's more wins than six of the ten Hockey East teams have on the season - total. On Friday, the Huskies will go for their 11th straight victory at home against New Hampshire, in the first of a two game home-and-home set against the Wildcats this weekend.

How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Northeastern in Women's College Hockey Today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream New Hampshire vs. Northeastern on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Those 10 wins - nine of which have come by more than one goal - have the Huskies 18-2-1 on the season and 13-2-1 in conference play. In addition to the 10-game winning streak, they're also on a 17-game unbeaten streak. The Huskies haven't lost since getting shutout by Providence on Oct. 9.

New Hampshire is coming off of a sweep of that same Providence team. Last weekend, the Wildcats took both games against the Friars at the Whittemore Center by scores of 1-0 and 3-1. Junior goalie Nicky Harnett recorded a 22-save shutout on Friday night, and sophomore forward Nicole Kelly led the way with a goal and an assist on Saturday.

Face-off for Friday is set for 6 p.m. ET. Catch the action on NESN Plus.

Regional restrictions may apply.