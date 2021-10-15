How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Boston College

Boston College looks to start its season with a fourth straight win when the Eagles host New Hampshire on Friday night.

New Hampshire travels to Boston College on Friday night for the first of two consecutive matches against the Eagles. Boston College will head to the Wildcats on Saturday night to complete the two-match series.

How to Watch: Wildcats vs. Eagles

Game Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

New Hampshire has had a rough start so far this year. The team hasn't recorded a regulation win in any of its first four games.

Friday night will be another tough one for the Wildcats, as the Eagles come in with a 3-0 record. Boston College has won each of its first three matches by the same 2-1 score. Two of the matches were against Penn State, while the team's most recent win was against Merrimack on Saturday.

New Hampshire hasn't shied away from playing some of the best teams in the country, and this weekend is no exception as they try and pull off an upset against Boston College.

Be sure to watch live to see if the Eagles can prevent the Wildcats from pulling off an upset.

