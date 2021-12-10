Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    How to Watch Penn State vs. New Hampshire in Women's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 17 Penn State shutout New Hampshire 3–0 in Durham on Thursday night. On Friday afternoon, the two teams return to the ice to complete their doubleheader.
    The Penn State women's hockey team is visiting New Hampshire for back-to-back games, and the No. 17 Nittany Lions won 3–0 in the first game of the doubleheader Thursday. They return to the ice Friday afternoon at the Whittemore Center.

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN

    Live stream Penn State vs. New Hampshire on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In Thursday's win, Penn State senior forward Natalie Heising recorded two points, with a goal and an assist. She leads the Nittany Lions with 23 points (12 goals, 11 assists) through 17 games this season.

    Sophomore goalie Josie Bothun made 23 saves, picking up her third shutout of the season. On the year, she's stopped 91.2% of the shots she's seen and has an even 2.00 goals-against average.

    New Hampshire's offense may have gone cold Thursday, but the Wildcats have been red hot over the last few weeks. In their four previous games, the Wildcats were averaging 4.8 goals per game.

    Penn State enters Friday with a 9-6-2 record on the season. UNH is 6-10-2, but has won three of its last five outings.

    Tune in as coverage begins on NESN at 3 p.m. ET Friday.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

