How to Watch Providence at Boston College in Women's College Hockey

The Providence women's hockey team travels to Boston College on Monday night for a Hockey East conference meeting.

Game Date: Jan. 3, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Boston College will be playing for the first time since a Dec. 10 loss to Vermont. The team is 10-8-0 on the year, with an 8-5-0 mark in conference play.

The Eagles have a pair of players with seven goals this season in Hannah Bilka and Abby Newhook. Bilka has also added eight assists and leads the team in shots taken with 59.

Goalkeeper Abigail Levy has a 93.9% save percentage on the season.

Providence is 8-5-5 this year, with a 5-4-2 mark in conference play. Lindsay Bochna leads the team in goals with six. The team has used a pair of goalkeepers this year, with Mireille Kingsley saving 95% of the shots she's faced and allowing 1.4 goals per game in her starts.

The team played on Dec. 31 against Vermont, winning 3–1. Its game against Holy Cross yesterday was postponed.

These two teams have split their two meetings so far this season, with the home team winning by a 2–1 margin in each of the games.

