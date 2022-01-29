How to Watch Maine vs Providence

The Hockey East Conference will provide some great women's hockey action today as Providence takes on Maine.

Providence is coming into this game having lost six straight games, the Friars will be hoping to turn their season around today with a win over Maine.

How to watch the Providence Friars vs Maine Bears today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

The Bears of Maine are currently on a five-game winning streak.

The two teams played last night and today is the second leg of the back-to-back where Providence is hoping to not get swept.

Before the five-game winning streak, Maine had gone on a five-game losing streak. The Bears have started to turn their season around but will need to win games they are projected to win.

Northeastern is currently at the top of the Hockey East standings and it doesn't look like they are going to relinquish that top spot any time soon. The Friars need a win today if they want to try to climb the standings.

Hockey East matchups are always intriguing, considering the conference is very good and today's contest between Maine and Providence should be no different.

