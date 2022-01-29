Skip to main content

How to Watch Maine vs Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Hockey East Conference will provide some great women's hockey action today as Providence takes on Maine.

Providence is coming into this game having lost six straight games, the Friars will be hoping to turn their season around today with a win over Maine.

How to watch the Providence Friars vs Maine Bears today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Watch the Providence Friars vs Maine Bears game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bears of Maine are currently on a five-game winning streak.

The two teams played last night and today is the second leg of the back-to-back where Providence is hoping to not get swept.

Before the five-game winning streak, Maine had gone on a five-game losing streak. The Bears have started to turn their season around but will need to win games they are projected to win. 

Northeastern is currently at the top of the Hockey East standings and it doesn't look like they are going to relinquish that top spot any time soon. The Friars need a win today if they want to try to climb the standings.

Hockey East matchups are always intriguing, considering the conference is very good and today's contest between Maine and Providence should be no different.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Providence vs Maine

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
4:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Horse Racing 2
Horse Racing

How to Watch the Pegasus World Cup Invitational

4 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles the ball next to DePaul Blue Demons forward Yor Anei (10) during the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch St. John's at Villanova

4 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) drives against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Derrick Walker (13) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Illinois at Northwestern

4 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) dribbles around Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Northwestern vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) dribbles around Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Illinois vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles the ball next to DePaul Blue Demons forward Yor Anei (10) during the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Saint John's (NY) vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles the ball next to DePaul Blue Demons forward Yor Anei (10) during the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Villanova vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

4 minutes ago
hockey fans
Women's College Hockey

How to Watch Maine vs Providence

4 minutes ago
North Texas
College Basketball

How to Watch North Texas at Louisiana Tech in Men's College Basketball

34 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy