How to Watch Vermont at Northeastern in Women's College Hockey

Top-ranked Northeastern continues to roll. With a win over Vermont on Friday night, the Huskies can make it three straight months without a single loss.

No. 1 Northeastern is on a run of historic proportion. The Huskies have won 13 straight games and are unbeaten in their last 19 contests. With a win over Vermont on Friday afternoon, they would have three consecutive calendar months without a loss.

How to Watch Vermont vs. Northeastern in Women's College Hockey Today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream Vermont vs. Northeastern on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

A 3-0 defeat at the hands of Providence back on Oct. 9 was the last time the Huskies didn't pick up at least a point in the standings. Since then, a tie against the Friars on Nov. 6 is their lone blemish, with all but one of those 18 wins decided by multiple goals.

In their previous game last Friday, the Huskies took down cross-town rival Boston University 6-3 - the third time in the last five games the Huskies have scored at least five goals. Senior forward Maureen Murphy led the way with three points (two goals and an assist) and is tied for the team lead on the season with 29 points in 23 games.

Their opponent this time around is working on a winning streak of their own. Vermont has come out on top in five straight games, all conference wins. The Catamounts swept Providence last weekend by scores of 3-1 on Friday and 4-1 on Saturday. Graduate forward Kristina Shanahan had five points (three goals and two assists) between the two games.

Northeastern comes into this game 21-2-1 on the season and 16-2-1 in conference play, giving them a large cushion in the Hockey East. Vermont is 15-9-2 overall and 12-6-1 in conference. A win plus a UConn loss to BC would move the Catamounts into second place in the standings.

Face-off for this one is set for 2 p.m. ET on Friday. You can watch the game on NESN.

Regional restrictions may apply.