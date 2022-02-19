How to Watch Vermont vs Boston College Women's Hockey

Vermont has been one of the best teams in women's college hockey this season and it takes on Boston College today.

The Catamounts have been one of the best teams in college hockey this year and they will take on Boston College today.

How to watch the Vermont Catamounts vs Boston College Eagles game today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

These two teams faced each other yesterday and regulation ended in a tie. Vermont went on to win 2-0 in a shootout. This will be a big test for a Boston College team that had won three of its last four games heading into this series against Vermont.

Vermont was on a nine-game winning streak before dropping one of two games against Boston University.

The Catamounts have their sights set on Boston College now and are hoping to finish out the regular season strong. A win today would bring their overall season record to 21-10-3 and put them into a good spot in the Hockey East playoffs.

Tune in to NESN at 2 p.m. ET to see if the Catamounts will be able to take care of business against the Boston College Eagles.

