Women's Hockey East play resumes on Friday, with Vermont visiting Providence to begin the second half of the season.

Vermont and Providence were both rolling when play paused for winter break. Which team will keep momentum going after almost a month off? The two sides meet on Friday in their first games back in action since early December.

How to Watch Vermont vs. Providence in Women's College Hockey Today:

Game Date: Dec. 31, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

The Catamounts lost just once in seven games before the break, going 5-1-1 against Merrimack, Syracuse, New Hampshire, and Boston College. That run left Vermont with a 9-7-2 record overall for the season, and 6-4-1 mark in Hockey East play. During that stretch, Vermont averaged 3.9 goals per game.

Providence won three of its last four games before the break, with just one loss in its last six contests. The Friars allowed just one goal total over their final three games, with sophomore goalie Mireille Kingsley posting an 18-save shutout against Merrimack followed by graduate Sandra Abstreiter stopping 34 shots and blanking Princeton.

The Friars 7-5-5 on the season, and 4-4-2 against conference opponents. As the Friars return to play, they get to do so at their home rink. Providence is 5-2-2 at Schneider Arena this season.

Face-off for this game is set for 2 p.m. ET on Friday. Catch the action on NESN.

