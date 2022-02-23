How to Watch Hockey East Tournament: Merrimack vs. New Hampshire in Women's College Hockey

The Hockey East Tournament gets underway Wednesday evening, which includes a first-round matchup between Merrimack and New Hampshire in Durham. This will be the first time the two schools meet in the tournament. It's the 19th appearance all-time for the Wildcats and the third for the young Merrimack program which began play in the 2015-2016 season.

Merrimack comes into the tournament playing well. The Warriors swept their final regular-season weekend series, beating Holy Cross 3-1 on Friday followed by a 3-2 overtime win Saturday.

The Wildcats lost three of their last five heading into the playoffs and will be looking to find their groove once again. One of those losses was a close 2-1 defeat at the hands of No. 4 Northeastern.

The Warriors and Wildcats faced each other three times during the regular season, with each game being decided by just one goal. They split a mid-November weekend double-header, with Merrimack earning a 3-2 overtime win Friday followed by a 2-1 UNH win Saturday. In their third and final meeting in late January, New Hampshire again picked up a 2-1 win.

What comes next for the winner will be determined by the result of the other first-round game between Providence and Holy Cross. If Holy Cross wins, the winner of this game will face Vermont. If Providence wins that game, then the winner gets top-seeded Northeastern.

Who will move on, and who's going home? Tune to NESN Plus Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET for the opening face-off.

