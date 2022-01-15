ECAC rivals meet in a top 10 battle when No. 10 Harvard hosts No. 8 Yale on Saturday. This will be the second and final meeting between the two schools in the regular season.

On Saturday, ECAC and Ivy League rivals Harvard and Yale meet for the second time this season in one of the biggest games in the ECAC this weekend. The eighth-ranked Bulldogs took down the 10th-ranked Crimson back in mid-November and now travel to Cambridge as the two teams jockey for position in the conference standings.

How to Watch Yale vs. Harvard in Women's College Hockey Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream Yale vs. Harvard on fuboTV:

In that Nov. 12 meeting, a 3-1 win for Yale, the Bulldogs got a goal and an assist from junior forward Charlotte Welch. Welch is currently third on the team with 19 points this season, behind Elle Hartje (25 points) and Claire Dalton (23 points).

The Bulldogs enter this game 11-3-1 on the season, with three straight wins and victories in five of their last six games. They haven't been defeated in regulation since Oct. 30.

In the ECAC, the Bulldogs are 6-2-1. That's good for fourth place, although they're just 2.5 points back of Harvard, which comes in at 7-3. The Crimson are 10-5 overall this season, including wins over Boston College and St. Lawrence.

Will Harvard even the season series? Or will Yale inch closer to the top of the conference standings? Tune in to NESN Plus Saturday starting at 4 p.m. ET for the action.

