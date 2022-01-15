Skip to main content

How to Watch Yale vs. Harvard in Women's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

ECAC rivals meet in a top 10 battle when No. 10 Harvard hosts No. 8 Yale on Saturday. This will be the second and final meeting between the two schools in the regular season.

On Saturday, ECAC and Ivy League rivals Harvard and Yale meet for the second time this season in one of the biggest games in the ECAC this weekend. The eighth-ranked Bulldogs took down the 10th-ranked Crimson back in mid-November and now travel to Cambridge as the two teams jockey for position in the conference standings.

How to Watch Yale vs. Harvard in Women's College Hockey Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream Yale vs. Harvard on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In that Nov. 12 meeting, a 3-1 win for Yale, the Bulldogs got a goal and an assist from junior forward Charlotte Welch. Welch is currently third on the team with 19 points this season, behind Elle Hartje (25 points) and Claire Dalton (23 points).

The Bulldogs enter this game 11-3-1 on the season, with three straight wins and victories in five of their last six games. They haven't been defeated in regulation since Oct. 30.

In the ECAC, the Bulldogs are 6-2-1. That's good for fourth place, although they're just 2.5 points back of Harvard, which comes in at 7-3. The Crimson are 10-5 overall this season, including wins over Boston College and St. Lawrence. 

Will Harvard even the season series? Or will Yale inch closer to the top of the conference standings? Tune in to NESN Plus Saturday starting at 4 p.m. ET for the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Yale vs. Harvard

TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Horse Racing
Horse Racing

How to Watch America's Day at the Races

2 minutes ago
Dec 28, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against North Alabama Lion's forward Isaac Chatman (12) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaag won 93-63. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Gonzaga at Santa Clara in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Nijel Pack (24) drives to the basket between TCU Horned Frogs guards Francisco Farabello (3) and Mikes Miles Jr. (1) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Oklahoma at TCU in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) drives past Florida State Seminoles guard Jalen Warley (1) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Louisville at Pittsburgh in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
washington
College Basketball

How to Watch California at Washington State in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
north texas
College Basketball

How to Watch North Texas at Western Kentucky in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Boston College Women's Hockey
Women's College Hockey

How to Watch Yale vs. Harvard in Women's College Hockey

2 minutes ago
Dec 22, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers center Jamarion Sharp (33) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Western Kentucky vs. North Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) drives past Florida State Seminoles guard Jalen Warley (1) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Pittsburgh vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy