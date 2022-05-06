How to Watch Arizona State vs. USC in Women’s College Lacrosse

USC and Arizona State square off in the Pac-12 Tournament in women's college lacrosse on Thursday.

After dominating Cal in the quarterfinals on Wednesday night, No. 3 seed Arizona State squares off against No. 2 seed USC in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals on Thursday night.

Game Date: May 5, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

As the tournament’s hosts in Tempe, the Sun Devils advanced to the semifinal round for the second straight season by cruising to a 17-8 victory over the Golden Bears. Arizona State featured a balanced offensive attack with 10 different players scoring at least one goal.

The semifinal matchup is a rematch of an April 22 matchup between the Trojans and Sun Devils, where No. 17 USC narrowly escaped with a 15-13 victory. The win earned USC a bye into the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament, who was led by freshman attacker Isabelle Vitale’s seven points with a career-high five assists and two goals.

The Trojans have won four straight games heading into the Pac-12 tournament but will now have to face the tournament’s hosts to punch their ticket to the championship round. The winner will face either Stanford or Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game.

