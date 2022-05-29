Skip to main content

How to Watch NCAA Tournament Championship: Boston College vs. North Carolina in Women’s College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

North Carolina looks to complete its undefeated season with an NCAA title.

Top-seeded North Carolina looks to complete its undefeated season with a national championship win against defending champs Boston College in Baltimore on Sunday.

In a matchup that is a year in the making, the Tar Heels and Eagles nearly met in the 2021 tournament after both teams advanced to the final four. This season, North Carolina took the first two games over Boston College in the regular season and the ACC Tournament title game.

How to Watch Boston College vs. North Carolina Today

Game Date: May 29, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream Boston College vs. North Carolina on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Both North Carolina and Boston College won one-goal thrillers to advance to the championship game on Sunday. The Tar Heels’ perfect season was in jeopardy when Northwestern led 6-0 after the first quarter. However, North Carolina collected itself during a lengthy weather delay to mount a historic comeback, capped by Sam Geiersbach’s game-winning goal with 1:03 remaining in Friday’s semifinal contest.

As for Boston College, Cassidy Weeks scored the game-winning goal with 18 seconds left in a back-and-forth contest to upset No. 2 seed Maryland in a 17-16 thriller. The Eagles will now play in the championship game for the fifth-straight season.

With two ACC rivals squaring off in Sunday’s championship game, North Carolina looks to complete its undefeated season against Boston College.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

May
29
2022

Boston College vs. North Carolina

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Atlanta Dream
WNBA

How to Watch Phoenix Mercury at Atlanta Dream

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
NC State Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch the ACC Tournament Final: North Carolina vs NC State in College Baseball

By Ben Macalusojust now
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch the AAC Tournament: Houston vs East Carolina in College Baseball

By Ben Macalusojust now
SYRACUSE WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch NCAA Tournament Championship: Boston College vs North Carolina in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazarjust now
imago1012330021h
Formula 1

How to Watch Monaco Grand Prix

By Brandon Rush3 hours ago
imago1012312191h
2022 IIHF World Championship

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship Bronze Medal Game: United States vs. Czech Republic

By Phil Watson4 hours ago
imago1008149720h
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Dutch Open, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas4 hours ago
imago1012300999h
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Day 8: Men's and Women's Round of 16

By Kristofer Habbas5 hours ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Karen Khachanov vs. Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff7 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy