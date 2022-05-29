How to Watch NCAA Tournament Championship: Boston College vs North Carolina in Women’s College Lacrosse

North Carolina looks to complete its undefeated season with an NCAA title.

Top-seeded North Carolina looks to complete its undefeated season with a national championship win against defending champs Boston College in Baltimore on Sunday.

In a matchup that is a year in the making, the Tar Heels and Eagles nearly met in the 2021 tournament after both teams advanced to the final four. This season, North Carolina took the first two games over Boston College in the regular season and the ACC Tournament title game.

How to Watch Boston College vs. North Carolina Today

Game Date: May 29, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Both North Carolina and Boston College won one-goal thrillers to advance to the championship game on Sunday. The Tar Heels’ perfect season was in jeopardy when Northwestern led 6-0 after the first quarter. However, North Carolina collected itself during a lengthy weather delay to mount a historic comeback, capped by Sam Geiersbach’s game-winning goal with 1:03 remaining in Friday’s semifinal contest.

As for Boston College, Cassidy Weeks scored the game-winning goal with 18 seconds left in a back-and-forth contest to upset No. 2 seed Maryland in a 17-16 thriller. The Eagles will now play in the championship game for the fifth-straight season.

With two ACC rivals squaring off in Sunday’s championship game, North Carolina looks to complete its undefeated season against Boston College.

