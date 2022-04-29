Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston College vs Virginia Tech in Women's College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Boston College and Virginia Tech battle in the third quarterfinal of the ACC tournament on Friday afternoon

Boston College looks to win its second straight game on Friday when it takes on Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament.

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network

Live stream the Boston College vs Virginia Tech in Women's College Lacrosse match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Eagles got a huge win against Syracuse last Friday 15-13. They fended off a rally by the No. 4 Orange to get a win and finish the season 14-2 and 6-2 in the ACC.

Boston College's only losses this year came against No. 1 North Carolina 16-15 and then two weeks ago at No. 7 Duke in another 16-15 game.

Friday it will look to get by a Virginia Tech team it beat 18-8 back on April 2nd.

The Hokies, though, will be looking to pull off the huge upset and knock off the Eagles.

Virginia Tech finished the year 9-8, but just 2-6 in the ACC. The Hokies only have two conference wins, but one of those was a huge upset of Notre Dame in early March.

Friday it will look to reproduce that magic and shock the ACC and earn a berth into the semifinals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

