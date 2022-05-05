Skip to main content

How to Watch California vs. Arizona State in Women’s College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arizona State and Cal meet in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament in women's college lacrosse.

In a quarterfinals matchup of the Pac-12 tournament, the tournament’s hosts, No. 3 seed Arizona State, will play against No. 6 seed California on Wednesday in Tempe.

The Sun Devils are hosting the Pac-12 tournament for the first time in program history after setting a new school record for conference wins (seven) in a season.

How to Watch California vs. Arizona State Today

Game Date: May 4, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles

Live stream California vs. Arizona State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Arizona State swept the season series with the Golden Bears and has now won six consecutive games against California. The two teams also played each other in the Pac-12 tournament last season, with the Sun Devils coming out on top to advance to the semifinals.

Despite a disappointing regular season for California (2-15), the Golden Bears are led by dangerous attacker Liz Scott, who had an excellent season after transferring from Loyola.

Both regular-season matchups between these two teams saw a lot of offense, with Arizona State earning 18-10 and 21-18 victories in shoutouts in Berkley and Tempe.

The second quarterfinals matchup of the Pac-12 tournament figures to bring plenty of offense on Wednesday night.

