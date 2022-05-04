Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado vs. Oregon in Women’s College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Colorado and Oregon meet in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament in women's college lacrosse on Wednesday.

In the first quarterfinals matchup of the Pac-12 tournament in Tempe, No. 4 seed Colorado will take on the No. 5 seed, Oregon, on Wednesday night.

The Buffs won both matchups over the Ducks during the regular season, with a recent 23-12 victory in Boulder last month. Fifth-year senior Sadie Grozier became the fourth player in Colorado history to record 150 career goals in the win on a game-high five goals.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Oregon Today

Game Date: May 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area

Live stream Colorado vs. Oregon on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Along with Grozier, the Buffs had 11 different goal scorers contribute to a season-high 23 goals on Senior Day, with a trio of first-time goal scorers in senior Macaul Mellor and Sabrina Robbins along with sophomore Madeline Pisani. Colorado had a season-high eight goals in the first quarter and never looked back in the blowout victory.

As for the Ducks, Oregon has lost seven straight games heading into the Pac-12 tournament and is just 1-9 in conference play this season. The Ducks last won a game on March 25 against California, which was their only Pac-12 victory of the season.

Colorado is a perfect 13-0 against Oregon in school history as it looks to continue its dominance over the Ducks in the Pac-12 tournament.

USATSI_18192664
