How to Watch Columbia at Penn in Women’s College Lacrosse

The Quakers and Lions wrap up the regular season on Sunday.

With Pennsylvania winning two of its last three games heading into Sunday’s matchup, the Quakers will host a struggling Columbia side in their regular-season finale at Franklin Field.

Historically, the Quakers have dominated the Lions with a perfect 23-0 record in the series dating back to the 1997 season. Furthermore, Columbia has lost 12 games in a row this season.

How to Watch Columbia at Pennsylvania Today

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Columbia at Pennsylvania on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Behind eight points from freshman Keeley Block, Penn won its last contest by a final score of 12-4 over Ivy League foe Dartmouth. Block’s career-high eight points came on four goals and four assists, becoming just the fifth Ivy Leaguer this season with an eight-point game.

As for Columbia, the Lions fell in their home finale to No. 11 Princeton by a final score of 18-8, marking their 12th-straight loss. Despite a hat trick from senior Rachel Graff, the Lions offense couldn’t keep up with Princeton’s Kyla Sears who scored six goals in the win for the Tigers.

The Quakers and Lions wrap up the regular season at Franklin Field on Sunday afternoon.

Regional restrictions may apply