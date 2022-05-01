How to Watch Columbia at Penn in Women’s College Lacrosse

Skip to main content

How to Watch Columbia at Pennsylvania in Women’s College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Quakers and Lions wrap up the regular season on Sunday.

With Pennsylvania winning two of its last three games heading into Sunday’s matchup, the Quakers will host a struggling Columbia side in their regular-season finale at Franklin Field.

Historically, the Quakers have dominated the Lions with a perfect 23-0 record in the series dating back to the 1997 season. Furthermore, Columbia has lost 12 games in a row this season.

How to Watch Columbia at Pennsylvania Today

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Columbia at Pennsylvania on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Behind eight points from freshman Keeley Block, Penn won its last contest by a final score of 12-4 over Ivy League foe Dartmouth. Block’s career-high eight points came on four goals and four assists, becoming just the fifth Ivy Leaguer this season with an eight-point game.

As for Columbia, the Lions fell in their home finale to No. 11 Princeton by a final score of 18-8, marking their 12th-straight loss. Despite a hat trick from senior Rachel Graff, the Lions offense couldn’t keep up with Princeton’s Kyla Sears who scored six goals in the win for the Tigers.

The Quakers and Lions wrap up the regular season at Franklin Field on Sunday afternoon.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

May
1
2022

Columbia at Pennsylvania

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
12
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Kentucky at Florida in College Baseball

By Ben Macalusojust now
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Florida at LSU in College Softball

By Evan Masseyjust now
MICHIGAN SOFTBALL
College Softball

How to Watch Minnesota at Michigan in College Softball

By Adam Childsjust now
Northwestern Women's Lacrosse
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch Columbia at Penn in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazarjust now
CUSE LACROSSE
College Lacrosse

How to Watch Notre Dame at Syracuse in Men's College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazarjust now
arsenal
Premier League

How to Watch West Ham United vs Arsenal

By Matthew Beighle30 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Boston College in College Softball

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
OGC Nice
Ligue 1

How to Watch Bordeaux vs OGC Nice

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
Apr 10, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators goalie Mads Sogaard (33) makes a save in front of Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy