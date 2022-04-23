How to Watch Cornell at Brown in Women’s College Lacrosse

With the regular season nearing its end in the Ivy League, Cornell (7-6) looks to clinch a spot in the Ivy League Tournament with a win over Brown (5-6) on Saturday afternoon in Providence.

The Big Red are 19-1 against the Bears since 2000 and are currently riding an 18-game win streak over Brown. With a gap in head-to-head play due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the last time these two teams met was back in 2019, when Cornell defeated Brown 10-7 in Ithaca.

How to Watch Cornell at Brown Today

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream Cornell at Brown on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their most recent game action, the Big Red got a career performance from Genevieve DeWinter, who scored a career-high five goals, but Yale controlled the middle two quarters in a 15-9 victory over the Big Red at Schoelkopf Field last weekend.

As for Brown, it also lost its last contest in a non-conference matchup against San Diego State by a final score of 14-8 on Monday afternoon. The Bears cut the deficit to a single goal twice in the second half, but the Aztecs had an answer each time to hold the lead.

Cornell looks to continue its recent dominance over Brown when the Ivy League foes face off on Saturday afternoon.

Regional restrictions may apply