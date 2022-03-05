No. 10 Princeton takes on Cornell in this fascinating women's college lacrosse matchup on Saturday.

No. 10 Princeton (2-0) looks to make it seven in a row over Cornell when the Big Red travels to Class of 1952 Stadium in an Ivy League showdown on Saturday.

How to Watch Cornell at Princeton in Women’s College Lacrosse Today:

Game Date: March 5, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the Cornell at Princeton game on fuboTV:

The Tigers have started the season out hot with two wins over Top 25 opponents, starting with a 17-11 victory over Virginia and a 14-10 win against Temple last Saturday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Princeton hadn’t played a game at home in over 1,000 days dating back to the 2019 NCAA Tournament until their win over Temple.

Kyla Sears tied a career-high in goals (six) and points (eight) in the win, moving her into sixth all-time in school history in points, goals and assists by a Tiger. McKenzie Blake added a goal and three assists while goaltender Sam Fish made nine saves, all in the first quarter.

Princeton and Cornell haven’t played each other since the 2019 season. The Tigers have won six in a row and are dominating the series history with a 41-5 record against the Big Red.

