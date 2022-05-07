How to Watch Denver vs. Georgetown in Women’s College Lacrosse

After both teams advanced in Thursday’s semifinals, top-seeded Denver will host the Big East Championship Game against No. 3 seed Georgetown on Saturday at Peter Barton Stadium.

How to Watch Denver vs. Georgetown Today

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live stream Denver vs. Georgetown on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Denver is currently ranked 12th in the nation after a dominant regular season where it was undefeated in conference play (5-0). In their 16-6 victory over UConn in the semifinals, Big East Freshman of the Year Lauren Black led the Pioneers with six points on three goals and three assists, while junior Julia Gilbert and graduate student Bea Behrins also added hat tricks.

The Pioneers are hosting the Big East Tournament for the first time in program history, and they’ll face the No. 3 seed Hoyas who took down Marquette by a final score of 17-13 in the semifinals. Senior captain Ali Diamond led the way for Georgetown with six points on five goals and an assist.

Earlier this season, Denver held off a late rally by Georgetown to claim a 14-12 victory on the road. Junior Julia Glibert and Bea Behrins both had five goals each in the win for the Pioneers.

Denver and Georgetown will play for the Big East Tournament title on Saturday afternoon.

Regional restrictions may apply