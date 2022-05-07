Skip to main content

How to Watch Denver vs. Georgetown in Women’s College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Top-seed Denver hosts the Big East title game against Georgetown.

After both teams advanced in Thursday’s semifinals, top-seeded Denver will host the Big East Championship Game against No. 3 seed Georgetown on Saturday at Peter Barton Stadium.

How to Watch Denver vs. Georgetown Today

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live stream Denver vs. Georgetown on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Denver is currently ranked 12th in the nation after a dominant regular season where it was undefeated in conference play (5-0). In their 16-6 victory over UConn in the semifinals, Big East Freshman of the Year Lauren Black led the Pioneers with six points on three goals and three assists, while junior Julia Gilbert and graduate student Bea Behrins also added hat tricks.

The Pioneers are hosting the Big East Tournament for the first time in program history, and they’ll face the No. 3 seed Hoyas who took down Marquette by a final score of 17-13 in the semifinals. Senior captain Ali Diamond led the way for Georgetown with six points on five goals and an assist.

Earlier this season, Denver held off a late rally by Georgetown to claim a 14-12 victory on the road. Junior Julia Glibert and Bea Behrins both had five goals each in the win for the Pioneers.

Denver and Georgetown will play for the Big East Tournament title on Saturday afternoon.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Denver vs. Georgetown

TV CHANNEL: Fox Sports 2
Time
2
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Beach Volleyball
Beach Volleyball

How to Watch NCAA Beach Volleyball Championships

By Ben Macaluso27 seconds ago
NC State Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch North Carolina at NC State in College Baseball

By Adam Childs27 seconds ago
Florida State Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch Florida State at Boston College in College Baseball

By Adam Childs27 seconds ago
Northwestern Women's Lacrosse
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch Denver vs. Georgetown in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar27 seconds ago
Ty Gibbs
NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series Mahindra ROXOR 200

By Phil Watson30 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Ole Miss at Georgia in College Softball

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
May 1, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ (8), Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward (22) and Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrate a 2-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
May 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) celebrates with right fielder Mookie Betts (50) after scoring in the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) yells at a referee while skating off the ice after being injured while crashing into the boards after being tripped on a breakaway attempt against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Panthers at Capitals Game 3

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy