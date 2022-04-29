Skip to main content

How to Watch Duke vs Notre Dame in Women's College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The ACC tournament quarterfinals continue on Friday with Duke taking on Notre Dame

In the second quarterfinal on Friday, No. 4 Duke takes on No. 5 Notre Dame with a berth in the semifinal on the line.

How to Watch Duke vs Notre Dame in Women's College Lacrosse Today:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network

Live stream the Duke vs Notre Dame in Women's College Lacrosse match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Notre Dame is the fifth seed, but will be playing on its home turf as the first three rounds are held at Ariotta Stadium on the campus of the Fighting Irish.

The Irish come into the tournament on a three-game winning streak after beating Pitt 19-7, Marquette 19-10 and then rallying past Louisville 15-14 on Saturday.

The wins helped Notre Dame finish 8-8 on the year and 3-5 in the ACC to grab the fifth seed.

Friday it will look to stay hot and knock off a Duke team that has lost just twice all year.

Both of the Blue Devils' losses came in ACC play as they dropped an 18-16 decision to No. 3 Syracuse and then were blown out by rival North Carolina 18-4 in its last game of the year.

The Blue Devils were overwhelmed in the second and third periods and couldn't recover against the Tar Heels.

Friday they will look to bounce back and get a win against a Notre Dame team that it beat 15-12 earlier this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
29
2022

Duke vs Notre Dame in Women's College Lacrosse

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
Time
2:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Northwestern Women's Lacrosse
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch Duke vs Notre Dame in Women's College Lacrosse

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
ja-morant
SI Guide

Can Ja Morant and the Grizzlies Send the T-Wolves Packing?

By Kevin Sweeney24 minutes ago
Beach Volleyball
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch the Pac-12 Beach Volleyball Championship: Contenders Bracket Championship

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Towson at Northeastern in College Baseball

By Alex Barth32 minutes ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Oregon State at Utah in College Baseball

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
Ernie Els
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch Insperity Invitational, First Round

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
Beach Volleyball
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Pac-12 Beach Volleyball Contender's Semifinal: Arizona State vs. California

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
Northwestern Women's Lacrosse
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch North Carolina vs Pitt in Women's College Lacrosse

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
Soccer

Kayserispor vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy