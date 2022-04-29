The ACC tournament quarterfinals continue on Friday with Duke taking on Notre Dame

In the second quarterfinal on Friday, No. 4 Duke takes on No. 5 Notre Dame with a berth in the semifinal on the line.

How to Watch Duke vs Notre Dame in Women's College Lacrosse Today:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network

Live stream the Duke vs Notre Dame in Women's College Lacrosse match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Notre Dame is the fifth seed, but will be playing on its home turf as the first three rounds are held at Ariotta Stadium on the campus of the Fighting Irish.

The Irish come into the tournament on a three-game winning streak after beating Pitt 19-7, Marquette 19-10 and then rallying past Louisville 15-14 on Saturday.

The wins helped Notre Dame finish 8-8 on the year and 3-5 in the ACC to grab the fifth seed.

Friday it will look to stay hot and knock off a Duke team that has lost just twice all year.

Both of the Blue Devils' losses came in ACC play as they dropped an 18-16 decision to No. 3 Syracuse and then were blown out by rival North Carolina 18-4 in its last game of the year.

The Blue Devils were overwhelmed in the second and third periods and couldn't recover against the Tar Heels.

Friday they will look to bounce back and get a win against a Notre Dame team that it beat 15-12 earlier this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.