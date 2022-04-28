How to Watch Johns Hopkins at Penn State in Women’s College Lacrosse

No. 25 Johns Hopkins visits Penn State on Thursday in its regular-season finale in women's college lacrosse.

With both teams playing in their regular-season finales ahead of the Big Ten tournament, No. 25 Johns Hopkins travels to Panzer Stadium to take on conference foe Penn State on Thursday.

How to Watch Johns Hopkins at Penn State Today

Game Date: April 28, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

After starting out the season slowly, the Blue Jays have won three out of their last four contests while the Lions have lost back-to-back games against ranked opponents in recent weeks.

In it 17-14 victory over Ohio State last weekend, Johns Hopkins used a 6-1 run over the second and third quarters to take control of the game and get the win. Saturday’s victory was the final home game for head coach Janine Tucker, who is retiring after 29 years. Georgie Gorelick led all scorers with a career-high five goals and six points.

As for Penn State, the Nittany Lions fell to No. 14 Rutgers despite three Penn State forwards finishing the game with hat tricks. Sophomore Kristin O’Neill tied her career and season-high total with six points on three goals and three assists in the loss.

John Hopkins looks to extend its winning streak over Penn State to four games on Thursday night.

