How to Watch Loyola vs. Boston College in Women’s College Lacrosse

The defending champion Boston College (No. 3 seed) continues its title defense when it hosts No. 6 seed Loyola in the quarterfinals of the 2022 NCAA tournament on Thursday in Chestnut Hill.

After a 17-3 regular season and another run to the ACC championship game, Boston College entered the NCAA tournament ranked third in the nation. Meanwhile, Loyola won the Patriot League this season with a 20-1 regular-season record and a conference tournament title.

How to Watch Loyola vs. Boston College Today

Game Date: May 19, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Boston College took down Denver by a final score of 13-8 in the second round of the NCAA tournament last Sunday to advance to the quarterfinals. Charlotte North gave the Eagles an early lead with two unanswered goals in the first quarter, finishing the second-round win with four goals. Caitlynn Mossman and Jenn Medid also had hat tricks for the Eagles.

As for Loyola, it comes into Thursday afternoon’s showdown riding an 11-game winning streak following an 18-8 blowout victory over James Madison in the second round. The Loyola defense surrendered only one second-half goal as the Greyhounds pulled away from James Madison.

With a trip to the final four in Baltimore on the line, Boston College hosts Loyola in the quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon.

