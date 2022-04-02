Skip to main content

How to Watch Maryland at Johns Hopkins in Women’s College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Blue Jays are searching for their first-ever win against No. 8 Maryland.

After dominating Georgetown on Wednesday night, No. 8 Maryland plays in its second game of the week when it makes the short trip to take on No. 20 Johns Hopkins on Saturday.

How to Watch Maryland at Johns Hopkins Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream Maryland at Johns Hopkins on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Following a close 8-7 victory for Maryland in last season’s matchup, the Terps are now a perfect 21-0 against Johns Hopkins in the series history, which dates back to the 2000 season.

In their win over Georgetown, Terps attacker Aurora Cordingley scored five goals and added three assists in an eight-point performance, leading Maryland to a 15-3 victory in the nation’s capital on Wednesday night. Maryland is now 9-1 overall and a perfect 4-0 on the road this season.

As for the Blue Jays, John Hopkins also played a game earlier this week, defeating UMBC by a score of 17-6 on Tuesday night in Baltimore, using a seven-goal run in the second and third quarters to take control of the game.

The Blue Jays will now look for their first-ever win over Maryland in team history when they host the Terps on Saturday afternoon.

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Maryland at Johns Hopkins

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
12
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
