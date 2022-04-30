Michigan wraps up its regular season on Saturday looking to win its second straight match

Michigan snapped its four-match losing streak last Saturday when it beat Penn State 8-7 in overtime.

How to Watch Maryland at Michigan in Women's College Lacrosse Today:

Match Date: April 30, 2022

Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Maryland at Michigan in Women's College Lacrosse match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wolverines gave up a one-goal lead in the fourth quarter to the Nittany Lions but got the game-winner in the extra period to get the victory.

The win improved their overall record to 10-5 and got them to 2-3 in the Big Ten.

Saturday, though, it gets much tougher as it takes on a Maryland team that is 14-1 on the year.

The Terrapins only loss of the year was to James Madison back on March 26th when it got beat 13-8.

Since that loss, they have won six straight and are a perfect 5-0 in the Big Ten. The perfect record has them at the top of the conference standings one match up on second-place Northwestern.

Saturday they will look to complete a perfect Big Ten record and clinch the number one seed in the conference tournament.

