Skip to main content

How to Watch Maryland at Ohio State in Women’s College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 8 Maryland looks to remain perfect on the road this season.

After No. 8 Maryland won its fourth-straight game over No. 12 Princeton, the Terps will play their second game in five days when they travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State on Sunday.

How to Watch Maryland at Ohio State Today

Game Date: April 17, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream Maryland at Ohio State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Led by five goals apiece from Aurora Cordingley and Hannah Leubecker, the Terps dominated No. 12 Princeton in an offensive outburst by a final score of 19-9. Maryland fell behind 3-0 early in the contest before scoring nine of the last 11 goals in the half to build its lead.

Along with the strong offensive performance, Emily Sterling had another fantastic game in goal for the Terps, notching ten saves, as Maryland out-scored Princeton 16-6 after the first quarter.

The Terps are now 6-0 on the road this season, and they’ll need another road victory when they take on the Buckeyes in Columbus on Sunday. Ohio State has won three games in a row, with a narrow 9-7 victory over rival Michigan last Friday night.

Maryland and Ohio State each put multi-game winning streaks on the line when they square off on Sunday afternoon.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

April
17
2022

Maryland at Ohio State

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
12
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

PSV Eindhoven Real Sociedad
Dutch KNVB Beker

How to Watch PSV Eindhoven vs Ajax

By Justin Carterjust now
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Syracuse at Louisville in College Softball

By Evan Masseyjust now
NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Princeton at Dartmouth in College Baseball

By Adam Childsjust now
Northwestern Women's Lacrosse
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch Maryland at Ohio State in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazarjust now
USFL
USFL

How to Watch Houston Gamblers vs. Michigan Panthers

By Christine Brownjust now
Orlando Pirates
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch Simba SC vs Orlando Pirates

By Justin Carter10 minutes ago
Soccer

Olympique Lyon vs. Girondins Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Princeton at Yale in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
lyon
Ligue 1

How to Watch Olympique Lyonnais vs. Bordeaux

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy