How to Watch Maryland at Ohio State in Women’s College Lacrosse

No. 8 Maryland looks to remain perfect on the road this season.

After No. 8 Maryland won its fourth-straight game over No. 12 Princeton, the Terps will play their second game in five days when they travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State on Sunday.

How to Watch Maryland at Ohio State Today

Game Date: April 17, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Led by five goals apiece from Aurora Cordingley and Hannah Leubecker, the Terps dominated No. 12 Princeton in an offensive outburst by a final score of 19-9. Maryland fell behind 3-0 early in the contest before scoring nine of the last 11 goals in the half to build its lead.

Along with the strong offensive performance, Emily Sterling had another fantastic game in goal for the Terps, notching ten saves, as Maryland out-scored Princeton 16-6 after the first quarter.

The Terps are now 6-0 on the road this season, and they’ll need another road victory when they take on the Buckeyes in Columbus on Sunday. Ohio State has won three games in a row, with a narrow 9-7 victory over rival Michigan last Friday night.

Maryland and Ohio State each put multi-game winning streaks on the line when they square off on Sunday afternoon.

