How to Watch Maryland vs Boston College in Women’s College Lacrosse

The defending champs take on the red-hot Terps in the NCAA semifinals.

As the defending national champions, No. 3 seed Boston College looks to reach its second-straight title game when it faces second-seed Maryland in Friday’s semifinals.

After winning their first-ever national title a year ago, the Eagles are looking to get back to the championship game following wins against Denver and Loyola in the quarterfinals. However, Boston College will have to face No. 2 seed Maryland, who is 19-1 this season with 11-straight wins.

How to Watch Maryland vs Boston College Today

Game Date: May 27, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Although the two sides haven’t faced each other since 2019, the Terps are 12-1 all-time against the Eagles and took down Boston College by a final score of 12-10 in their last meeting.

Boston College reached its fifth-straight semifinals in a 20-13 victory over No. 6 Loyola last Thursday. Four players recorded hat tricks for the Eagles, with Belle Smith scoring a career-high seven goals on the day, while Jenn Medjid tallied a season-high eight points in the victory.

As for Maryland, the Terps trounced No. 7 Florida to reach their 12th final four in the last 13 seasons. Libby May scored a team-best five goals and Victoria Hensh tallied a career-high three goals to lead the Terps to an 18-5 blowout victory over the Gators in the quarterfinals.

Maryland and Boston College will now face off with a trip to the national championship game on the line in Friday’s semifinal showdown.

