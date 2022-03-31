Michigan looks to bounce back from a loss vs. Northwestern when the Wolverines travel to No. 14 Rutgers on Thursday night.

Michigan saw its two-game winning streak snapped on Saturday when No. 4 Northwestern came to town and beat the Wolverines 9-7.

Match Date: March 31, 2022

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Wolverines played them tough and trailed by one at the end of the third but couldn't get over the hump in the 12-9 loss.

The loss was just the second of the year for the Wolverines, who are now 9-2.

Thursday, they will look to get back in the win column against a Rutgers team coming off a 12-11 win against Johns Hopkins on Saturday.

The win came a game after the Scarlet Knights lost their first game of the year to Maryland 16-6 a week before.

They had opened the season with eight straight wins, but the Terrapins brought them back to earth with an easy win.

Both teams have looked good this year but need to pick up several consecutive wins so they don't get buried in the Big Ten standings. Tune in to the Big Ten Network at 7 p.m. ET to catch all of the action.

