Skip to main content

How to Watch Michigan at Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Michigan looks to bounce back from a loss vs. Northwestern when the Wolverines travel to No. 14 Rutgers on Thursday night.

Michigan saw its two-game winning streak snapped on Saturday when No. 4 Northwestern came to town and beat the Wolverines 9-7.

How to Watch Michigan at Rutgers in Women's College Lacrosse Today:

Match Date: March 31, 2022

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Michigan at Rutgers match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wolverines played them tough and trailed by one at the end of the third but couldn't get over the hump in the 12-9 loss.

The loss was just the second of the year for the Wolverines, who are now 9-2.

Thursday, they will look to get back in the win column against a Rutgers team coming off a 12-11 win against Johns Hopkins on Saturday.

The win came a game after the Scarlet Knights lost their first game of the year to Maryland 16-6 a week before.

They had opened the season with eight straight wins, but the Terrapins brought them back to earth with an easy win.

Both teams have looked good this year but need to pick up several consecutive wins so they don't get buried in the Big Ten standings. Tune in to the Big Ten Network at 7 p.m. ET to catch all of the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
31
2022

Michigan at Rutgers in Women's College Lacrosse

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17987735
NHL

How to Watch Devils at Bruins

By Matthew Beighle2 minutes ago
USATSI_17988090
NHL

How to Watch Blackhawks at Panthers

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates in on Buffalo Sabres goaltender Dustin Tokarski (31) during the third period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) hugs Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) in front of Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) after their game at Barclays Center. The Nets defeated the Pistons 130-123. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_17987327
NBA

How to Watch 76ers at Pistons

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
Mar 27, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) is defended by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_16238021
Lacrosse

How to Watch Ohio State at Louisville in Women's College Lacrosse

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
USATSI_15880448
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Westchester Knicks

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
USATSI_17988209
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Miami Open, WTA Semifinal 2, ATP Quarterfinal 4

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy