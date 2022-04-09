How to Watch North Carolina at Syracuse in Women's College Lacrosse

No. 1 North Carolina faces No. 4 Syracuse on Saturday in women's college lacrosse.

Top-ranked North Carolina (12-0) puts its undefeated record on the line when it travels to take on No. 4 Syracuse (10-2) in a highly anticipated matchup on Saturday.

The Tar Heels have dominated just about every opponent they’ve faced this season, but the Orange have won four in a row and are a perfect 7-0 at the Carrier Dome this season.

How to Watch North Carolina at Syracuse Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream North Carolina at Syracuse on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their most recent game action, the Tar Heels took down No. 15 Notre Dame with ease by a final score of 15-7. Jamie Ortega led the way with six goals, five of them after halftime, with Carolina out-scoring the Irish 7-0 in the third quarter to pull away.

As for Syracuse, the Orange are riding high coming off a blowout victory over Pittsburgh to extend their winning streak to four games. Meaghan Tyrell recorded eight points and Emily Hawrschuk added four goals to lead the Orange to an 18-6 victory.

Both North Carolina and Syracuse are a perfect 5-0 in conference play this season.

Regional restrictions may apply