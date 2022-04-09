Skip to main content

How to Watch North Carolina at Syracuse in Women’s College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 1 North Carolina faces No. 4 Syracuse on Saturday in women's college lacrosse.

Top-ranked North Carolina (12-0) puts its undefeated record on the line when it travels to take on No. 4 Syracuse (10-2) in a highly anticipated matchup on Saturday.

The Tar Heels have dominated just about every opponent they’ve faced this season, but the Orange have won four in a row and are a perfect 7-0 at the Carrier Dome this season.

How to Watch North Carolina at Syracuse Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream North Carolina at Syracuse on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their most recent game action, the Tar Heels took down No. 15 Notre Dame with ease by a final score of 15-7. Jamie Ortega led the way with six goals, five of them after halftime, with Carolina out-scoring the Irish 7-0 in the third quarter to pull away.

As for Syracuse, the Orange are riding high coming off a blowout victory over Pittsburgh to extend their winning streak to four games. Meaghan Tyrell recorded eight points and Emily Hawrschuk added four goals to lead the Orange to an 18-6 victory.

Both North Carolina and Syracuse are a perfect 5-0 in conference play this season.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

April
9
2022

North Carolina at Syracuse

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
2
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils at Dallas Stars Stream

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Seattle Mariners Kyle Seager
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Twins

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
PIRATES
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Cardinals

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
baseball field
College Baseball

Cal Baptist at Air Force Stream

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Aug 28, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) eludes the tackle of Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Sydney Brown (30) at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch Nebraska Red-White Spring Game

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Auburn at Arkansas in College Softball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Northwestern Women's Lacrosse
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch North Carolina at Syracuse in Women's College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar2 minutes ago
Belinda Bencic
WTA Tennis

How to Watch Charleston Open, Semifinals

By Kristofer Habbas32 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) in the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pacers at 76ers

By Nick Crain1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy