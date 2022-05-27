Skip to main content

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Northwestern in Women’s College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The top-seeded Tar Heels look to reach their second-straight championship game as they take on Northwestern on Friday.

In the first semifinal matchup in the NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Tournament from Baltimore, Maryland, top-seeded North Carolina takes on No. 4 seed Northwestern on Friday afternoon.

The Tar Heels are looking to finish off an undefeated season after their lone loss came in the national championship against Boston College a year ago. This season, North Carolina is a perfect 20-0, defeating Stony Brook and Virginia to reach the semifinals.

Northwestern, on the other hand, is an impressive 16-4 in their own right and entered the NCAA Tournament as the fourth-ranked team in the nation. The Wildcats have won three in a row to reach the semifinals with wins over Central Michigan, Michigan, and Syracuse.

Earlier this season, the Tar Heels and Wildcats met in Chapel Hill where North Carolina dominated in a 20-9 victory over Northwestern. The matchup took place in early March and was the eighth-consecutive win for North Carolina over Northwestern.

The Tar Heels attempt to reach the championship game for the second-straight season and cap off an undefeated campaign when they face Northwestern in Friday’s semifinal matchup.

How To Watch

May
27
2022

North Carolina vs. Northwestern

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
3
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
