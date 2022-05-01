Skip to main content

How to Watch North Carolina vs Notre Dame in Women's College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

North Carolina looks to stay perfect on the year when it takes on Notre Dame in the semifinals of the ACC women's lacrosse tournament on Sunday.

North Carolina won its 16th straight match on Friday when it knocked off No. 8 Pitt 15-6. 

How to Watch North Carolina vs Notre Dame in Women's College Lacrosse Today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network (National)

Live stream the North Carolina vs Notre Dame in Women's College Lacrosse match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win kept the Tar Heels undefeated on the year and moved them on to the semifinals of the ACC tournament.

The Tar Heels had little trouble with Pitt as they outshot the Panthers 42-20 and got 33 of those shots on goal. It was another dominating win for the top-ranked team in the country.

Sunday, they will look to get yet another win and make it to the tournament championship game that they would host against either Virginia or Boston College.

Notre Dame, though, will be looking to upset the Tar Heels and send them home just short of another ACC championship.

The Fighting Irish will be playing a home match of sorts as they are hosting the semifinals of the tournament and hope a home crowd will propel them to a victory.

It helped in the quarterfinals as they scored on each of their first 11 shots on goal in building an 11-2 first-half lead on Duke.

They cruised in the second half finishing off the Blue Devils 19-11 and earning a date with the Tar Heels in the semifinals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
1
2022

North Carolina vs. Notre Dame

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (National)
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18183296
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Orioles

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
USATSI_18132942
American 7s Football League

How to Watch American 7s Football League: Baltimore Gators at Old Bridge Hawks

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
imago1011689807h
IndyCar Racing

How to Watch Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama

By Brandon Rush2 minutes ago
USATSI_17843371
PGA Tour

How to Watch Mexico Open at Vidanta, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
imago1011646638h
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch North Carolina vs Notre Dame in Women's College Lacrosse

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
imago1011649189h
College Baseball

How to Watch Ole Miss at Arkansas in College Baseball

By Matthew Beighle2 minutes ago
imago0048351706h (1)
Liga MX

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Pachuca

By Rafael Urbina17 minutes ago
imago1011380577h
Liga ACB Basketball

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Joventut

By Kristofer Habbas32 minutes ago
USATSI_17704002
2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship

How to Watch 2022 IIHF U-18 World Championship Gold Medal Game: Sweden vs. United States

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy