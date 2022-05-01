North Carolina looks to stay perfect on the year when it takes on Notre Dame in the semifinals of the ACC women's lacrosse tournament on Sunday.

North Carolina won its 16th straight match on Friday when it knocked off No. 8 Pitt 15-6.

How to Watch North Carolina vs Notre Dame in Women's College Lacrosse Today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network (National)

The win kept the Tar Heels undefeated on the year and moved them on to the semifinals of the ACC tournament.

The Tar Heels had little trouble with Pitt as they outshot the Panthers 42-20 and got 33 of those shots on goal. It was another dominating win for the top-ranked team in the country.

Sunday, they will look to get yet another win and make it to the tournament championship game that they would host against either Virginia or Boston College.

Notre Dame, though, will be looking to upset the Tar Heels and send them home just short of another ACC championship.

The Fighting Irish will be playing a home match of sorts as they are hosting the semifinals of the tournament and hope a home crowd will propel them to a victory.

It helped in the quarterfinals as they scored on each of their first 11 shots on goal in building an 11-2 first-half lead on Duke.

They cruised in the second half finishing off the Blue Devils 19-11 and earning a date with the Tar Heels in the semifinals.

