No. 1 North Carolina takes on Pitt in the quarterfinals of the ACC Women's Lacrosse Tournament

North Carolina has been perfect this year in women's lacrosse and Friday it starts its run to an ACC tournament championship when it takes on Pitt.

How to Watch North Carolina vs Pitt in Women's College Lacrosse Today:

Match Date: April 29, 2022

Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

The Tar Heels won all 15 of its matches this year and did so in dominating fashion. They won nine of their matches by 10 or more goals and were only tested a handful of times.

One of those big wins was a 15-5 victory over Pitt back on Feb. 24. North Carolina led 7-2 at halftime and cruised to the win in the second half.

Friday, the Panthers will look to flip the script and pull off the biggest upset of the year and take down the Tar Heels.

The Panthers earned their date with North Carolina by beating Louisville on Wednesday 13-10.

They were tied with the Cardinals after one quarter, but they shut them out in the second to take a 7-3 lead at halftime.

They held on in the second half to get the win and advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

