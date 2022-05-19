Skip to main content

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Stony Brook in Women’s College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Top-seeded North Carolina looks to stay undefeated and advance to Final Four when it takes on Stony Brook in women's college lacrosse on Thursday.

As the NCAA tournament’s No. 1 overall seed and the lone undefeated team in the nation, North Carolina continues its march towards perfection when it hosts No. 8 seed, Stony Brook, in the quarterfinals on Thursday night.

The Tar Heels are a perfect 19-0 this season after cruising to an ACC championship and dismantling Virginia in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Stony Brook, on the other hand, is riding a 14-game winning streak after it took down Rutgers in the second round.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Stony Brook Today

Game Date: May 19, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream North Carolina vs. Stony Brook on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Top-seeded North Carolina put on an absolute clinic to take down Virginia by a final score of 24-2 in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The Tar Heels had 14 different players find the back of the net, setting a new school record for most goals in the NCAA tournament. Tar Heels star Jamie Ortega led the way with a six-point performance on four goals and two assists.

As for Stony Brook, the Seawolves' defense locked down the Rutgers offense in an 11-7 victory in the second round. After a back-and-forth first quarter, Stony Brook surrendered just three goals over the final 45 minutes to stifle the Scarlet Knights.

North Carolina looks to remain perfect when it hosts Stony Brook in the quarterfinals on Thursday night.

How To Watch

May
19
2022

North Carolina vs. Stony Brook

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
