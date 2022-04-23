How to Watch Notre Dame at Louisville in Women’s College Lacrosse

In the regular-season finale for both teams this spring, Notre Dame tries to extend its winning streak to three games when it travels to take on ACC rival Louisville on Saturday afternoon. Although the Irish are hot as of late, it’s been tough sledding for Notre Dame and the Cardinals in ACC play this season, with a combined record of 3-11 in conference play in 2022.

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

In its last two contests, Notre Dame won back-to-back games with wins over Pittsburgh and Marquette. The Irish, led by Madison Ahern’s six goals, dominated play against the Golden Eagles, ending the first quarter with a 9-2 lead, and eventually winning the game 19-10.

As for Louisville, the Cardinals got back into the win column with a 19-10 victory over Niagara on Monday, thanks to a career-high seven goals from Caroline Blalock. Nicole Perroni was also terrific with a career-high nine draw controls, while scoring four goals in the win.

The Irish have won six straight games over the Cardinals as the two sides face off once again on Saturday.

