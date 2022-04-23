Skip to main content

How to Watch Notre Dame at Louisville in Women’s College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Notre Dame and Louisville wrap up the regular season on Saturday.

In the regular-season finale for both teams this spring, Notre Dame tries to extend its winning streak to three games when it travels to take on ACC rival Louisville on Saturday afternoon. Although the Irish are hot as of late, it’s been tough sledding for Notre Dame and the Cardinals in ACC play this season, with a combined record of 3-11 in conference play in 2022.

How to Watch Notre Dame at Louisville in Women's College Lacrosse Today

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream Notre Dame at Louisville on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

In its last two contests, Notre Dame won back-to-back games with wins over Pittsburgh and Marquette. The Irish, led by Madison Ahern’s six goals, dominated play against the Golden Eagles, ending the first quarter with a 9-2 lead, and eventually winning the game 19-10.

As for Louisville, the Cardinals got back into the win column with a 19-10 victory over Niagara on Monday, thanks to a career-high seven goals from Caroline Blalock. Nicole Perroni was also terrific with a career-high nine draw controls, while scoring four goals in the win.

The Irish have won six straight games over the Cardinals as the two sides face off once again on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Notre Dame at Louisville

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
Time
12
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Northwestern Women's Lacrosse
Lacrosse

Columbia vs. Yale Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar3 minutes ago
ucla-football
College Football

UCLA Spring Game Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
USFL
USFL

How to Watch Pittsburgh Maulers vs Philadelphia Stars

By Alex Barth3 minutes ago
Vanderbilt Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch Vanderbilt at Kentucky in College Baseball

By Matthew Beighle3 minutes ago
Northwestern Women's Lacrosse
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch Notre Dame at Louisville in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar3 minutes ago
Northwestern Women's Lacrosse
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch Ohio State at Johns Hopkins in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar3 minutes ago
Soccer

Olympique Lyon vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_18015136
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch GEICO 500, Qualifying, in NASCAR Cup Series

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
imago1011449836h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Lyon vs. Montpellier

By Tom Sunderland1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy