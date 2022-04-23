How to Watch Ohio State at Johns Hopkins in Women’s College Lacrosse

The Blue Jays have won five-straight games over the Buckeyes.

With both teams looking to rebound from tough losses in their final two games, Ohio State (9-5) travels to Baltimore to take on Johns Hopkins (8-7) at Homewood Field on Saturday afternoon.

The Blue Jays have won five-straight games over the Buckeyes, including a 10-9 thrilling victory in the matchup between these two teams last season. Hopkins rallied from an early deficit to come from behind in the win.

How to Watch Ohio State at Johns Hopkins Today

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Most recently, Johns Hopkins tried to keep up offensively with No. 3 Northwestern, but the Wildcats broke a third-quarter tie with a huge eight-goal run to go up 15-8 after three. In the loss, Blue Jays star Shelby Harrison reached the 100-goal plateau.

As for the Buckeyes, Ohio State fell to No. 8 Maryland by a final score of 14-8 last Sunday in Columbus. The game was also tied at halftime, but the Terps shut out the Buckeyes for the final 35:29 to earn the win.

John Hopkins’s matchup against Ohio State will be head coach Janine Tucker’s final regular-season game as she is set to retire at season’s end.

