How to Watch Oregon vs. Stanford in Women’s College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
After taking down Colorado in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, No. 5 seed Oregon faces the tournament’s top-seed in Stanford in the Pac-12 tournament semifinals on Thursday in Tempe.
How to Watch Oregon vs. Stanford Today
Game Date: May 5, 2022
Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: Pac-12 Bay Area
Live stream Oregon vs. Stanford on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial
The Ducks opened up an 11-2 second-quarter lead with nine consecutive goals in their upset win over Colorado in Wednesday’s quarterfinal matchup. The victory for Oregon comes just a week after losing 23-12 to the Buffs and was the first time in school history they took down Colorado.
Oregon’s win sets up a showdown with top-seeded Stanford, who was 8-2 in conference play this season and is on a two-game winning streak into the Pac-12 tournament.
Historically, the Cardinal have dominated the series against Oregon, with a 20-3 overall record and 13 straight wins over the Ducks dating back to the 2013 season.
Stanford last took the field in an 18-11 victory over rival California in its regular-season finale over 10 days ago.
After coming off a bye as the tournament’s top seed, Stanford begins its quest toward a Pac-12 championship when they take on upset-minded Oregon on Thursday night.
Regional restrictions may apply