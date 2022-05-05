How to Watch Oregon vs. Stanford in Women’s College Lacrosse

Top-seeded Stanford looks to reach the Pac-12 tournament championship in women's college lacrosse when it takes on Oregon on Thursday.

After taking down Colorado in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, No. 5 seed Oregon faces the tournament’s top-seed in Stanford in the Pac-12 tournament semifinals on Thursday in Tempe.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Stanford Today

Game Date: May 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area

The Ducks opened up an 11-2 second-quarter lead with nine consecutive goals in their upset win over Colorado in Wednesday’s quarterfinal matchup. The victory for Oregon comes just a week after losing 23-12 to the Buffs and was the first time in school history they took down Colorado.

Oregon’s win sets up a showdown with top-seeded Stanford, who was 8-2 in conference play this season and is on a two-game winning streak into the Pac-12 tournament.

Historically, the Cardinal have dominated the series against Oregon, with a 20-3 overall record and 13 straight wins over the Ducks dating back to the 2013 season.

Stanford last took the field in an 18-11 victory over rival California in its regular-season finale over 10 days ago.

After coming off a bye as the tournament’s top seed, Stanford begins its quest toward a Pac-12 championship when they take on upset-minded Oregon on Thursday night.

