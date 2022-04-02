Pitt goes for its second straight win and first ACC win of the year on Saturday when it travels to Syracuse

Pitt has played great this year outside of the ACC. The Panthers are 6-1 in non-conference matches but are 0-5 in ACC play.

How to Watch Pitt at Syracuse in Women's College Lacrosse Today:

Match Date: April 2, 2022

Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

Live stream the Pitt at Syracuse match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They are coming off a big 18-6 win against Akron on Monday. They dominated the first half and went into halftime up 9-1 and never looked back in the win.

The win came after they lost to No. 2 Boston College 19-12 last Saturday. The Panthers were tied at halftime with the Eagles, but scored just four goals in the second half to take the loss.

Saturday it won't get any easier for the Panthers as they travel to take on No. 4 Syracuse.

The Orange comes into the match 9-2 on the year and a perfect 4-0 in the ACC.

Tuesday they took down No. 6 Loyola 14-13 for their third straight win. They were coming off blowout wins of No. 24 Virginia Tech and Temple in which they outscored them 39-12.

It has been an impressive week and a half for the Orange and Saturday afternoon they will look to stay hot and keep Pitt winless in the ACC.

Regional restrictions may apply.