How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Louisville in Women’s College Lacrosse

Pittsburgh and Louisville kick off the ACC Tournament in South Bend in this women's college lacrosse matchup.

In the first matchup of the 2022 ACC women’s lacrosse tournament in South Bend, No. 8 seed Pittsburgh takes on No. 9 seed Louisville on Wednesday afternoon.

These two teams last met not long ago at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh in early April. Despite a hat trick from Louisville’s Hannah Morris, the Panthers took care of business in a 17-10 victory that saw Pittsburgh out-score the Cardinals 9-4 in the second half.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs Louisville Today

Game Date: April 27, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream Pittsburgh vs Louisville on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

In their last game of the regular season, the Cardinals lost a heartbreaker to No. 18 Notre Dame on Senior Day. The Irish’s Maddie Howe scored the game-winner with 2:39 to go in the fourth quarter, as Caroline Blalock’s six-point performance on five goals and an assist wasn’t enough for the Cardinals. Louisville finished its ACC slate with a 1-7 record in conference play.

As for Pittsburgh, it closed out the regular season with a 13-8 win over George Mason, using a 6-2 third-quarter surge to break open a two-goal game.

The Panthers will try to get the better of the Cardinals once again when they kick off the ACC Tournament on Wednesday afternoon.

Regional restrictions may apply