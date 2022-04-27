How to Watch Pittsburgh vs Louisville in Women’s College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
In the first matchup of the 2022 ACC women’s lacrosse tournament in South Bend, No. 8 seed Pittsburgh takes on No. 9 seed Louisville on Wednesday afternoon.
These two teams last met not long ago at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh in early April. Despite a hat trick from Louisville’s Hannah Morris, the Panthers took care of business in a 17-10 victory that saw Pittsburgh out-score the Cardinals 9-4 in the second half.
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs Louisville Today
Game Date: April 27, 2022
Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
TV: ACC Network
Live stream Pittsburgh vs Louisville on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial
In their last game of the regular season, the Cardinals lost a heartbreaker to No. 18 Notre Dame on Senior Day. The Irish’s Maddie Howe scored the game-winner with 2:39 to go in the fourth quarter, as Caroline Blalock’s six-point performance on five goals and an assist wasn’t enough for the Cardinals. Louisville finished its ACC slate with a 1-7 record in conference play.
As for Pittsburgh, it closed out the regular season with a 13-8 win over George Mason, using a 6-2 third-quarter surge to break open a two-goal game.
The Panthers will try to get the better of the Cardinals once again when they kick off the ACC Tournament on Wednesday afternoon.
Regional restrictions may apply