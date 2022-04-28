Skip to main content

How to Watch Rutgers at Ohio State in Women’s College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 15 Rutgers looks to extend its win streak to four games when it takes on Ohio State on Thursday night in women's college lacrosse.

In the regular-season finale for both sides, No. 15 Rutgers looks to extend its win streak to four games when it takes on Big Ten rival Ohio State in Columbus on Thursday night.

How to Watch Rutgers at Ohio State Today

Game Date: April 28, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream Rutgers at Ohio State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

With the Big Ten tournament set to begin next week, Rutgers is currently one game ahead of the Buckeyes in the standings, with conference seeding on the line in Thursday’s matchup.

Despite an impressive effort from its opponent, Rutgers took down Penn State by a final score of 18-13 last weekend on Senior Day. Five Scarlet Knights produced three or more goals, including a game-high five goals from Cassidy Spilis. The victory set a new program record for wins in a season for the Scarlet Knights, who are 13-3 on the season.

As for the Buckeyes, they’ve dropped consecutive games after a close loss to Johns Hopkins by a final score of 17-14 last Saturday. The game featured four ties and four lead changes, but the Blue Jays outscored the Buckeyes 5-1 in the third quarter to take the lead. Ohio State drew within one to start the fourth quarter but was unable to draw even.

The Scarlet Knights and Buckeyes wrap up the regular season on Thursday night in Columbus.

