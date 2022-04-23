How to Watch Stanford at Cal in Women’s College Lacrosse

No. 21 Stanford has won 28-straight games against Cal heading into Saturday's lacrosse match.

INo. 21 Stanford travels to Berkley to take on rival Cal on Saturday in both teams’ regular-season finales at FTX Field on Saturday.

The Cardinal are currently on a remarkable run against the Golden Bears, with Stanford winning 28-straight games against Cal dating back to the 2000 season. Overall, the Cardinal are 31-2 against the Bears in program history.

How to Watch Stanford at California Today

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area

Earlier this season, eight different Stanford players scored as they pulled away from Cal for a 20-8 victory where the Cardinal out-scored the Bears 12-3 in the middle two quarters.

Most recently, Stanford earned a massive 23-17 victory over No. 13 USC in a shootout with the Trojans, sweeping the season series. The 23 goals scored by the Cardinal were the most USC has conceded in program history, and the most goals Stanford has scored in a single game since 2015.

As for Cal, it escaped with a narrow 16-15 win over UC Davis in its most recent game action last weekend.

Stanford looks to continue its dominance against rival Cal on Saturday in Berkley.

